Scotiabank Increases Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) Price Target to C$5.25

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

GSC opened at C$4.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$517.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.32. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.00 and a 52-week high of C$6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.99.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$98.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

