Scotiabank Increases Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) Price Target to C$5.25

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.
GSC opened at C$4.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$517.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.32. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.00 and a 52-week high of C$6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.99.
Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) Company Profile
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
