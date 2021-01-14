LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $728,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 30,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,273,662.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,015 shares of company stock worth $10,153,890. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMAT opened at $41.60 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $43.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $846.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.