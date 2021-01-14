BankUnited (BKU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $223.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.77 million. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. Insiders have sold a total of 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.