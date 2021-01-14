Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $322.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, insider Kim York purchased 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 4,495 shares of company stock worth $82,223 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

