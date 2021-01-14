Ian Barkshire Buys 8 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) insider Ian Barkshire bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,995 ($26.06) per share, with a total value of £159.60 ($208.52).

Ian Barkshire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Ian Barkshire bought 7 shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,937 ($25.31) per share, with a total value of £135.59 ($177.15).

Shares of OXIG stock opened at GBX 1,934 ($25.27) on Thursday. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 724 ($9.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42). The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,966.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,664.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 6.54%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

About Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

