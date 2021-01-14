David Smith Buys 46 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) insider David Smith purchased 46 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($195.32).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) alerts:

On Wednesday, December 9th, David Smith purchased 51 shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).

On Monday, November 9th, David Smith purchased 55 shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($196.17).

LON:QQ opened at GBX 320.60 ($4.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. QinetiQ Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 293.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 289.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 15.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 316 ($4.13).

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.