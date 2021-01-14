Insider Buying: Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) (LON:NUC) Insider Buys 85 Shares of Stock

Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) (LON:NUC) insider David Ritchie Ferguson acquired 85 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £148.75 ($194.34).

David Ritchie Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, David Ritchie Ferguson acquired 84 shares of Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($196.45).

Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.22) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 168.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 138.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.00 million and a PE ratio of 34.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. Nucleus Financial Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.61).

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) Company Profile

Nucleus Financial Group plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across various tax wrappers and asset choices, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, ETFs, and investment trusts.

