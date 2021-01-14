Insider Selling: TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) Insider Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) insider Alexander Selegenev sold 3,700 shares of TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 830 ($10.84), for a total value of £30,710 ($40,122.81).

Alexander Selegenev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Alexander Selegenev sold 3,000 shares of TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58), for a total value of £24,300 ($31,748.11).

LON TMT opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.48 million and a PE ratio of 1,062.50. TMT Investments PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.78.

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.