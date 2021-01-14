Kerim Sener Purchases 108,000 Shares of Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) Stock

Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) insider Kerim Sener bought 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £5,400 ($7,055.13).

Kerim Sener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Kerim Sener sold 2,500,000 shares of Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £125,000 ($163,313.30).

On Monday, October 26th, Kerim Sener bought 91,703 shares of Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £5,502.18 ($7,188.63).

Shares of AAU stock opened at GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £55.62 million and a PE ratio of 8.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.26. Ariana Resources plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.60 ($0.09).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

