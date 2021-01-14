Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zillow Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $149.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Zillow Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

