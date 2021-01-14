LafargeHolcim Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LafargeHolcim in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LafargeHolcim’s FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get LafargeHolcim alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LafargeHolcim stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.36. LafargeHolcim has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.