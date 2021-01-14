Raymond James Raises Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$2.30

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.20 to C$2.30 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.48.

Get Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) alerts:

TCW opened at C$1.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of C$463.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.00 and a one year high of C$1.84.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$74.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

About Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.