Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at ATB Capital

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TVE. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.10.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$1.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$374.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.95. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.00 and a 1 year high of C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$57.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

