Oppenheimer Comments on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Sunday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.29 and a beta of 1.00. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,087.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,769 shares of company stock worth $36,923,853. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $73,817,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $18,494,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,079,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 234,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 61,059 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

