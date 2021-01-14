Scotiabank Boosts Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$25.00

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$21.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$19.75 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.53.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$15.52 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$17.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$55.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s payout ratio is -22.30%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total transaction of C$412,149.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,022,619.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

