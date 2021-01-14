New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NGD. Bank of America raised their price target on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB set a C$1.70 price target on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight Capital raised their price target on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$1.70 price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) stock opened at C$2.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.12. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.00 and a 52-week high of C$3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.40.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$231.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

