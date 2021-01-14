Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) had its price objective increased by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cormark set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.41.

Get Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) alerts:

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$4.19 on Tuesday. Shawcor Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$12.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$295.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.87.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$267.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.