Raymond James Boosts Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) Price Target to C$0.35

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.10 to C$0.35 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 22.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.05 to C$0.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of WRG stock opened at C$0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$41.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$13.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.40 million. Analysts expect that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

