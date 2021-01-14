Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Up 7.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s stock price rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 617,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 396,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Specifically, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence acquired 638,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.68.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $397.84 million, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

