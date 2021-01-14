Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading Up 11.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)’s share price was up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kura Sushi USA traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $20.84. Approximately 188,701 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 75,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,801 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth about $1,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $177.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.