Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $44.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vericel traded as high as $36.80 and last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 8361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Vericel from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Get Vericel alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Vericel during the third quarter worth about $10,747,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vericel during the third quarter worth about $6,842,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vericel during the third quarter worth about $5,131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 17.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,325,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 200,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 34.7% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 636,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 163,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,692.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.