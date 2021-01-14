IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $211.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp traded as high as $197.05 and last traded at $195.47, with a volume of 5049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.59.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.49.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

