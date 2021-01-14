VOXX International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,590 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 561% compared to the average daily volume of 392 call options.

In other VOXX International news, Director Peter A. Lesser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 473.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $542.70 million, a PE ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.03 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.