Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) & RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Financial Review

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A RWE Aktiengesellschaft 69.17% 0.17% 0.04%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Triangle Petroleum and RWE Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 11 1 2.93

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RWE Aktiengesellschaft $14.70 billion 1.94 $9.53 billion ($1.27) -36.58

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triangle Petroleum Company Profile

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production. It is also involved in the commodity trading; and producing wind, hydro, and solar electricity, as well as operates gas storage facilities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

