Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Declines By 66.9%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the December 15th total of 918,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.401 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,866,000 after acquiring an additional 287,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,086,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,633,000 after acquiring an additional 234,191 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,051,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,209,000 after acquiring an additional 629,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $103,137,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

