Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Declines By 66.9%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the December 15th total of 918,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of VGSH opened at $61.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.401 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
