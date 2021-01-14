Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.85 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €2.85 ($3.35) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.60 ($3.05).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

