Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$18.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQX. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

