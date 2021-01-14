Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ABI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €62.67 ($73.73).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

