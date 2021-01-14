Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.77 ($72.67).

EPA:BN opened at €53.68 ($63.15) on Tuesday. Danone S.A. has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company has a 50-day moving average of €53.15 and a 200 day moving average of €55.33.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

