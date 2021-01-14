Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.77 ($72.67).

EPA:BN opened at €53.68 ($63.15) on Tuesday. Danone S.A. has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company has a 50-day moving average of €53.15 and a 200 day moving average of €55.33.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

