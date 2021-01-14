Short Interest in Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) Decreases By 47.0%

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Wanda Sports Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Wanda Sports Group alerts:

Shares of Wanda Sports Group stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Wanda Sports Group has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $338.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Wanda Sports Group had a negative return on equity of 108.31% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The business had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wanda Sports Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Wanda Sports Group worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. It operates through three segments: Spectator Sports; Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS); and Mass Participation. The Spectator Sports segment monetizes rights acquired from rights owners under contractual arrangements through media distribution, sponsorship, and marketing activities; and provides services to its rights-in partners and rights-out clients covering event operation and support, media production, digital solutions, and ancillary services.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Wanda Sports Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wanda Sports Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.