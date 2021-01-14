Airbnb, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ABNB) Quiet Period Will Expire on January 19th

Airbnb’s (NASDAQ:ABNB) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, January 19th. Airbnb had issued 51,551,723 shares in its public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $3,505,517,164 based on an initial share price of $68.00. During Airbnb’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $169.99 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $178.62.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

