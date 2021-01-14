VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the December 15th total of 82,900 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VVPR stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.00. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VivoPower International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.45% of VivoPower International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.