trivago (TRVG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

1/13/2021 – trivago was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

1/11/2021 – trivago had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.10 to $2.20. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – trivago had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $1.85 to $2.30. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/1/2021 – trivago was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2020 – trivago was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2020 – trivago had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1.50 to $2.20.

12/8/2020 – trivago had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $1.50 to $2.20.

11/30/2020 – trivago had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $2.10. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.07.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of trivago by 242.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

