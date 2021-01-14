Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Given a C$33.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) has been given a C$33.00 target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FTT. TD Securities downgraded shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.89.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$29.34 on Tuesday. Finning International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 1.5783917 earnings per share for the current year.

About Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

