Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WFC opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

