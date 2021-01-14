ATB Capital Raises Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$3.65

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$2.85 to C$3.65 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.10.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$3.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.27. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$5.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$422.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s payout ratio is -0.39%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

