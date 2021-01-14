AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) PT Raised to C$20.00

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AT. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

TSE AT opened at C$17.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$908.21 million and a P/E ratio of 554.84. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.84.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) news, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$657,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,284,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,626,466.10. Also, Director Roger Dent sold 18,200 shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.21, for a total value of C$149,422.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,395,700. Insiders have sold a total of 75,500 shares of company stock worth $1,116,646 over the last 90 days.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

