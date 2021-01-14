Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 49.70 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 49.70 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a CHF 48 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 51 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 51.97.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

