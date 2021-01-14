B. Riley Comments on Acacia Communications, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acacia Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for Acacia Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Acacia Communications stock opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $86.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,719,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,897,000 after purchasing an additional 50,128 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,257,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,123,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,404,000 after buying an additional 376,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

