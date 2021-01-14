Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $564,800.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,523.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,060,788.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 41,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

