KeyCorp (KEY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect KeyCorp to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KEY opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

