Baker Hughes (BKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Baker Hughes to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $24.08.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

