Insider Buying: Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases £8,265.68 in Stock

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 277 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,984 ($38.99) per share, for a total transaction of £8,265.68 ($10,799.16).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 276 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($10,817.87).

On Tuesday, November 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 289 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,931 ($38.29) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,947.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,746.72. The company has a market capitalization of £68.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo plc (DGE.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,101.05 ($40.52).

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

