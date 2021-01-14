Insider Buying: Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases £8,265.68 in Stock

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 277 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,984 ($38.99) per share, for a total transaction of £8,265.68 ($10,799.16).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 276 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($10,817.87).
- On Tuesday, November 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 289 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02).
Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,931 ($38.29) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,947.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,746.72. The company has a market capitalization of £68.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08).
Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
