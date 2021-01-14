Helen James Buys 5,261 Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) Stock

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) insider Helen James purchased 5,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,991.80 ($26,119.41).

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) stock opened at GBX 377 ($4.93) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 351.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 301.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.75. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 124.60 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 384.50 ($5.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

