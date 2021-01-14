The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of CG opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 79.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.