FY2020 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelixis in a research report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. Exelixis’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $740,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,746 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,601 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

