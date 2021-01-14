KKR & Co. Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $41.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,274,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

