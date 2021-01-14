FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Boosted by Beacon Securities

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe now anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$210.55 million during the quarter.

DPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$9.11 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$10.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 31.74.

In related news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total value of C$89,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754 shares in the company, valued at C$6,772.28.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

