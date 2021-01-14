Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDFN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Redfin stock opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Redfin has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $83.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,321 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 719.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 757.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

