Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Vonage in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Vonage alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

VG opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. Vonage has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $316.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.56 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vonage by 43.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 133.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vonage by 24.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vonage by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $1,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,996,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,500 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.